Why we might not know on election night if it's Biden or Trump

In a recent survey of six battleground states, overwhelming bipartisan majorities – upwards of 74% – said it's more important to get an accurate vote count, even if that takes a few days, than to know the outcome on election night.

Only a quarter expect vote-counting to be complete that night.

Trump has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of mail ballots, and falsely claimed that it's illegal to count ballots after Election night – as more than 20 states do under their individual election laws.

Most states that accept mail ballots after Election Day do so for a week or less. Just three have a two-week window, and all are so far out of reach for Trump that late votes can't possibly make a difference: California, Illinois and Washington.

"It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on Nov. 3 instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate, and I don't believe that that's by our laws. I don't believe that," Trump said Tuesday on his way to Michigan – where mail ballots aren't counted before Election Day, and officials say they may need three days to report complete unofficial tallies.

Kleinfeld, the election expert from the Carnegie Endowment, called the stance extraordinary.