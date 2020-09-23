 Skip to main content
Woodward's 'Rage' sells 600,000 copies
Trump Woodward Book

This June 11, 2012 file photo shows former Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward speaking during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Watergate in Washington. Details are starting to come out from journalist Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book on President Donald Trump’s first 18 months in office. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

 Alex Brandon

NEW YORK — Bob Woodward's "Rage" sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week of publication, continuing a yearlong wave of blockbuster books about President Donald Trump.

Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that Woodward's book will be going into its fourth printing, with total books in print to be 1.3 million copies. Featuring 18 interviews with President Trump, including one in which he acknowledges in February the potential severity of the coronavirus, "Rage" has topped Amazon.com and other bestseller lists since coming out Sept. 15. Woodward's previous Trump book, "Fear," has sold 2 million copies since its 2018 release.

John Bolton's "The Room Where It Happened" and Mary Trump's "Too Much and Never Enough," also Simon & Schuster books, are among other Trump-related works this year that quickly sold hundreds of thousands of copies.

The first week sales for "Rage" includes hardcovers, audiobooks and e-books.

