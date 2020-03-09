Police investigating shots fired on Wood Street in Decatur

DECATUR — Police are responding to a shots fired call on West Wood Street.
Decatur police Sgt. Shawn Guenther said officers are on the scene on the 800 block of West Wood Street. He said there was no information available this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
