Restaurant association, officials want transparency from Pritzker

With mitigation going into effect for Region 3 on Sunday morning, members of the Illinois Restaurant Association, along with some state officials, are pushing back at Gov. J.B. Pritzker's decision by calling for more transparency.

Republican lawmakers state Sen. Steve McClure of Springfield, state Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville and state Rep. Mike Murphy of Springfield joined restaurant and bar owners Friday to highlight their concerns.

Speakers elaborated on what they call the catastrophic effect the rollback will have on the state's largest private sector employer and the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of workers, as well as the Illinois Restaurant Association's next steps.

"Our frustration is that there is no information that shows that outbreaks of COVID are happening from bars and restaurants," Davidsmeyer said. He said it's a security blanket that they're closing down bars and restaurants because it's really not going to have an effect on how the virus travels.

Davidsmeyer and other Republican lawmakers have questioned Pritzker's authority to shut down private businesses.