Restaurant association, officials want transparency from Pritzker

With mitigation going into effect for Region 3 on Sunday morning, members of the Illinois Restaurant Association, along with some state officials, are pushing back at Gov. J.B. Pritzker's decision by calling for more transparency.
Republican lawmakers state Sen. Steve McClure of Springfield, state Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville and state Rep. Mike Murphy of Springfield joined restaurant and bar owners Friday to highlight their concerns.
Speakers elaborated on what they call the catastrophic effect the rollback will have on the state's largest private sector employer and the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of workers, as well as the Illinois Restaurant Association's next steps.
"Our frustration is that there is no information that shows that outbreaks of COVID are happening from bars and restaurants," Davidsmeyer said. He said it's a security blanket that they're closing down bars and restaurants because it's really not going to have an effect on how the virus travels.
Davidsmeyer and other Republican lawmakers have questioned Pritzker's authority to shut down private businesses.
"I think law is the law even during a pandemic," he said. "The government can make recommendations, and I think that people should follow those, but I don't know that he has the legal authority to do that nor do I believe the state police or the local police have the authority to go and shut somebody down during a time like this."
The restaurant and bar industry has had its worst year ever because of shutdowns and restrictions already put into place. If they don't do well in November and December, there will be more permanent closings across the state, Davidsmeyer said.
A number of restaurant owners have discussed taking legal action against the governor.
Davidsmeyer said the Legislature is sitting on the sidelines when it should be in Springfield trying to come up with solutions.
"It's frustrating that it come to [taking legal action], especially when the data showed that outbreaks are not coming from bars and restaurants," he said. "COVID-19 should be taken seriously and that was discussed at the event, but we need to go after where the outbreaks are actually happening."
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studies have indicated bars and restaurants present a higher risk, especially if safety guidelines are not followed. An estimated 2,300 coronavirus cases in Illinois through September were connected to a restaurant or bar, according to Illinois Department of Public Health statistics.
Davidsmeyer said the Legislature needs to be part of the discussion and the governor should make it part of the discussions about mitigation measures.
