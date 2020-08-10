Watch now: $13 million grant to benefit pennycress studies at Illinois State University

NORMAL — Researchers at Illinois State University are continuing work to turn a common weed called pennycress into a sustainable and economically viable crop for Midwest farmers.
Illinois State University researchers are leading a project that recently received a $13 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to continue work to convert pennycress into a crop used for sustainable energy. Researchers say the plant, which has about the same oil content as canola, can provide economic and environmental benefits.
"Until very recently pennycress has been thought of as a weed," said John Sedbrook, lead researcher and ISU professor of genetics. "In the early 2000s, researchers at the USDA laboratory determined pennycress could possible be a crop for making biofuels."
Research into making the crop more resilient begins Sept. 15 and will run for five years.
Sedbrook's team previously received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2019. The grant funded research to convert pennycress into a cover crop that could produce biodiesel, biojet fuel and animal feed.
Certain domesticated pennycress varieties can produce more than 1,500 pounds per acre of seeds, potentially producing 65 gallons of oil per acre. That oil can then be converted into biodiesel and biojet fuel.
Pennycress also provides environmental benefits, such as preventing soil erosion and nutrient runoff. It also has the potential to add money to farmers' pockets at $40 to $50 per acre.
The crop would be planted within the first weeks of September, after corn is out of the field, and then harvested in late May.
Now the group is researching how to make the next generation of pennycress more resilient to environmental stressors.
Pennycress thrives during cold weather, making it a good Midwestern winter crop, but is susceptible to heat.
"It does not like the heat very well, and it doesn't grow as well under drought conditions," said Sebrook. "Those are two things that are going to get worse with climate change."
About $1.8 million from the grant funding is allocated for direct use at ISU, the university said.
Other institutions taking part in the project include the Carnegie Institution for Science, the University of Minnesota, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, the DOE Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the DOE Pacific Northwest National Laboratory EMSL, Western Illinois University, Washington State University, and The Ohio State University.
