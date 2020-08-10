Watch now: $13 million grant to benefit pennycress studies at Illinois State University

Certain domesticated pennycress varieties can produce more than 1,500 pounds per acre of seeds, potentially producing 65 gallons of oil per acre. That oil can then be converted into biodiesel and biojet fuel.

Pennycress also provides environmental benefits, such as preventing soil erosion and nutrient runoff. It also has the potential to add money to farmers' pockets at $40 to $50 per acre.

The crop would be planted within the first weeks of September, after corn is out of the field, and then harvested in late May.

Now the group is researching how to make the next generation of pennycress more resilient to environmental stressors.

Pennycress thrives during cold weather, making it a good Midwestern winter crop, but is susceptible to heat.

"It does not like the heat very well, and it doesn't grow as well under drought conditions," said Sebrook. "Those are two things that are going to get worse with climate change."

About $1.8 million from the grant funding is allocated for direct use at ISU, the university said.