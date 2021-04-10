Watch now: Coles County Master Naturalist program works to draw interest with first 'field day'

MATTOON — Kathryn Bulver pointed to a photograph of a skipper butterfly, showing the attractive insect as it was feeding.
"Isn't he cute," Bulver asked those listening to her presentation Saturday.
This beautiful butterfly, though, wasn't dining on flower nectar as many species do and as many people probably think of as butterfly diet.
Bulver's informing her audience that the butterfly was actually eating bird droppings was one of several unusual bits of information she was able to share.
She was one of the presenters at Douglas-Hart Nature Center on Saturday during the Coles County Extension Service Master Naturalist program's "Field Day of Learning," which also covered turtles and spring wildflowers.
About a half-dozen people signed up for the presentation that program coordinator Jenny Lee said was meant to be informative and also to try to recruit more people to the Master Naturalist program.
"We're looking to increase our numbers," Lee said, adding that there's training scheduled in August for those who want to join the local program's seven current members.
Bulver talked not only about butterflies' varied eating habits but also about other behaviors and topics. She said there are about 150 species in Illinois and 58 were recorded during a butterfly count program in Coles County last year.
"Some butterflies you would see in Urbana you wouldn't see here," Bulver said about the range of where the various species can be found.
She said she became involved in the Master Naturalist program after retiring as a French professor at Eastern Illinois University.
"I have been an environmentalist for a long time," she said. "What I like most about being a Master Naturalist is that I can continue to learn and teach."
Hannah Schwanke, Douglas-Hart's land stewardship director, conducted the presentation on turtles and talked about the different species found in Illinois and how to help protect them.
"Our hope is that they will take away information to help further their understanding of wildlife," Schwanke said of the goal of Saturday's program. "We also hope that this will help spark interest for the Master Naturalist training program."
Retired EIU botany professor Nancy Coutant talked about native wildflowers and some of their history along with how to identify some invasive, non-native plant species.
Lee said the program wasn't able to conduct a training program last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She said Master Naturalists take part in conservation and preservation activities along with leading educational presentations.
"It's a mixing of educating the public and stewardship," Lee said.
She said "extensive training" is required, with 10 weeks of classes on a variety of environmental topics followed by an internship covering 60 hours within a two-year period.
Maintaining the Master Naturalist designation requires at least 30 volunteer hours per year and 10 additional hours of education per year. Lee said those interested in the program can contact the Coles County Extension Service office at 217-345-7034.