Watch now: Local healthcare professionals encourage vaccines

DECATUR — Families and friends who are anxiously waiting get-togethers are doing so as COVID-19 cases rise.

Although no state mandates have been issued, healthcare professionals are concerned.

“We recognize how excited people are to celebrate the holidays this year, and that they want to be with their family and friends. But we have to continue to be smart about how we do it since COVID-19 is still being actively transmitted in our communities,” said Gina Carnduff, system director for Infection Prevention at Memorial Health. “Guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health gives us some practical things to think about and implement ahead of parties and gatherings.”

Vaccines were not available last year, reminded Dr. Dexter Hazlewood with HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. “This year the advice is still to try to maintain social distancing, especially when indoors,” he said.

Healthcare professionals also recognized those who are vaccinated have a significant level of protection. The risk of transmitting the virus is lower than it was a year ago, they said.

“Fully vaccinated individuals are at a lower risk of developing symptomatic or severe infection,” Carnduff said. “They are much less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19.”

The number of positive cases rose after the Thanksgiving holiday, a trend medical experts expect to happen after the Christmas season.

Healthcare professionals recommend those who feel ill to be tested as soon as possible. “In terms of combatting this virus, testing is a very important component,” Hazlewood said. “It will help to identify cases early and minimize the risk of spread.”

“A safe option is to get tested for COVID-19 before gathering with family and friends. Stay home if you test positive or if you feel ill, even with minor symptoms. Don’t assume it’s just a sore throat or it’s just a headache, as it could be COVID-19,” Carnduff said.

“If you aren’t vaccinated, it’s a good idea to get a COVID-19 test one to three days before you travel and test again three to five days after you return.”

For those who gather with loved ones during the holidays, the doctors encourage masking and distancing as much as possible. “Try to reduce the amount of crowding in areas where food is served,” Carnduff said. “If you gather indoors, consider opening windows for better airflow.”

The omicron variant is a concern for healthcare professionals. “We’re dealing with a very highly transmissible variant,” Hazlewood said.

The vaccine is an important tool for fighting the virus, according to healthcare professionals. “The vaccine is a preventative action,” Hazlewood said. “People who are not vaccinated don’t have that ready defense. The virus does have that opportunity to replicate.”

Hazlewood received his vaccines as well as the booster, yet continues to wear his mask. “I don't want to infect you and I don’t want you to infect me,” he said. “As long as you remain unvaccinated, there’s an opportunity for the virus to replicate and surely, at some point, there will likely be a variant the vaccine will not help us with.”

Populations to avoid include children under age 5, elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

“In the overall big picture, it is absolutely clear, there is a 99.5 percent chance that you will not die of COVID-19 if you are vaccinated and now have received a booster,” Hazlewood said.

