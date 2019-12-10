Search continues for dog that went missing after crash

Nineteen-year-old Jade Arriaga was driving from Florida home to La Salle, Illinois, when an animal suddenly appeared in the headlights of her car.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, Arriaga hit the brakes and attempted to swerve out of the way, causing her to accidentally flip her car near mile marker 39 on I-65 North in Columbia.

The car, a black Pontiac G6 sedan, rolled multiple times before coming to a complete stop.

To escape the wreckage, Arriaga crawled out of a broken window, remarkably unharmed, but that was when she realized that her dog, a male Australian Shepherd named Bash, was missing.

Three months later, despite several sightings made by a group of conscientious locals, Bash is still missing and believed to be somewhere in southern Middle Tennessee.

"It is crushing," said Nikki

Sondgeroth, Arriaga's mother. "Her dog helps her cope with anxiety and depression. We don't know if he is out there or if he is OK. It just breaks our heart. It is so hard."

It has been three weeks since the family received a possible sighting of the dog.

"He is probably afraid," Sondgeroth said.