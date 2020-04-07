1,006 new cases of coronavirus disease, 33 additional deaths reported in Illinois

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,006 new cases of coronavirus disease in the state, including 33 additional deaths:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 5 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 2 males 80s
- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s
Jefferson and Wabash counties are reporting cases for the first time Monday.
Statewide, there are 12,262 cases, including 307 deaths, in 73 counties. Ages ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100.
