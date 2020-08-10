1,319 COVID cases added statewide Monday; positivity rate at 4.1%

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday added 1,319 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois.
The department also said a woman in her 90s from Cumberland County died.
Other data released Monday:
- Illinois has a total of 195,399 cases, including 7,637 deaths, in 102 counties
- Ages range from younger than 1 to older than 100 years
- Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,353 specimens for a total of 3,106,341
- The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug.3-9 is 4.1%
- As of last night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19; 352 patients were in the ICU and 138 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators
6 things we learned about new COVID business rules Pritzker announced Friday
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!