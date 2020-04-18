1,585 new cases of coronavirus disease reported in Illinois Saturday; telehealth program expanded

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Saturday also expanded a telehealth program to the rest of the state. The program was launched last weekend.

"That program now extends to the rest of Illinois. Rounding out our telehealth coverage around the state to remind you this program serves those potentially infected with a mild version of COVID-19, who will be able to recover from the safety of their homes. Again, that’s the vast majority of people who get infected," he said.

The governor said: "The remote patient monitoring program is available to everyone who is COVID positive, and recovering at home, regardless of your insurance coverage."

Coronavirus cases total 29,160 cases, including 1,259 deaths, in 93 counties in Illinois, the state health department said.

Chicago’s top doctor says questions raised about whether infant died of coronavirus The ongoing investigation into the death of a 9-month-old baby has raised questions as to whether COVID-19 was to blame, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said in a media briefing Saturday.