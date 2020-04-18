1,585 new cases of coronavirus disease reported in Illinois Saturday; telehealth program expanded

CHICAGO — A total of 1,585 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported by the state health department on Saturday, as well as 125 deaths.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Saturday also expanded a telehealth program to the rest of the state. The program was launched last weekend.
"That program now extends to the rest of Illinois. Rounding out our telehealth coverage around the state to remind you this program serves those potentially infected with a mild version of COVID-19, who will be able to recover from the safety of their homes. Again, that’s the vast majority of people who get infected," he said.
The governor said: "The remote patient monitoring program is available to everyone who is COVID positive, and recovering at home, regardless of your insurance coverage."
Coronavirus cases total 29,160 cases, including 1,259 deaths, in 93 counties in Illinois, the state health department said.
The ongoing investigation into the death of a 9-month-old baby has raised questions as to whether COVID-19 was to blame, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said in a media briefing Saturday.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, of the state health department, said Saturday: "Although our numbers continue to climb, it is with some guarded optimism that we say that the growth is slowing. That is definitely a good thing, but we must continue to be strong and hold the line. I know people are getting tired of hearing the same message, but the same tactics continue to apply: Continue to stay home, continue to wash your hands, wear a mask if you go outside. Let’s keep up the progress we’ve made thus far."
The deaths reported Saturday were:
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 9 females 60s, 11 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 20 males 70’s, 11 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 4 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 2 males 50s
- Kankakee County: 2 females 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
