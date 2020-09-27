 Skip to main content
1,604 new COVID cases reported in Illinois on Sunday
1,604 new COVID cases reported in Illinois on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 1,604 new cases of COVID statewide.

Other data released Sunday: 

  • The state is reporting a total of 287,930 cases, including 8,601 deaths
  • The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 20 to Saturday is 3.7%
  • Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,822 specimens, for a total of 5,479,510
  • As of Saturday night, 1,486 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
  • Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators
  • The recovery rate as of Sunday was 96%

The department also reported the following 14 deaths:

Carroll County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s

Hamilton County: 1 male 60s

Monroe County: 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

