1,604 new COVID cases reported in Illinois on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 1,604 new cases of COVID statewide.
Other data released Sunday:
- The state is reporting a total of 287,930 cases, including 8,601 deaths
- The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 20 to Saturday is 3.7%
- Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,822 specimens, for a total of 5,479,510
- As of Saturday night, 1,486 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
- Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators
- The recovery rate as of Sunday was 96%
The department also reported the following 14 deaths:
Carroll County: 1 male 80s
Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
DuPage County: 1 female 60s
Hamilton County: 1 male 60s
Monroe County: 1 female 80s
Peoria County: 1 female 80s
Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
