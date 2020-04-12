1,672 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois announced Sunday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding his daily press conference on the coronavirus outbreak.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,672 new cases of coronavirus disease in the state, including 43 additional deaths:

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 5 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s.

DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s

Statewide, a total of 20,852 cases are being reported, including 720 deaths, in 86 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.

Health officials announced 81 new deaths on Saturday, the same day the U.S. passed Italy as the country with the most COVID-19 deaths worldwide.