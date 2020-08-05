You are the owner of this article.
1,759 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois on Wednesday
Reditus - File photo

Reditus Laboratories' technicians process a nasal swab that will be sent for analysis after a person was tested for COVID-19 at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, on July 22. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

SPRINGFIELD — State health officials on Wednesday announced 1,759 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 30 additional deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,668 specimens for a total of 2,896,063, officials said. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from July 29 to Aug. 4 is 3.9%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 186,471 cases, including 7,573 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday night, 1,552 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 368 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The most recent deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Carroll County: 1 male 80s
  • Clark County: 1 male 60s
  • Coles County: 1 female 80s
  • Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • DuPage County: 2 females 80s
  • Gallatin County: 1 male 70s
  • Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Lake County; 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • LaSalle County 1 male 90s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
  • Union County: 1 female 70s
  • Will County: 1 male 50s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

PHOTOS: Central Illinois face mask selfies

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

