1 dead in Bethany fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BETHANY — One person died in a Bethany structure fire on Friday.

The Bethany Fire Protection District in a statement said 20 firefighters responded.

Read the post here:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax: Here’s what you need to know

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0