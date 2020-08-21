 Skip to main content
1 dead in Bethany fire
1 dead in Bethany fire

BETHANY — One person died in a Bethany structure fire on Friday.

The Bethany Fire Protection District in a statement said 20 firefighters responded.

Read the post here: 

Posted by Bethany Fire Protection District on Friday, August 21, 2020

