1 new positive case of COVID-19 reported in Christian County

TAYLORVILLE — One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Christian County, according to a statement from the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.

Data reported as of 5 p.m. Wednesday shows 29 total positive tests, four deaths and 278 negative tests in Christian County. In Montgomery County, 25 positive tests, one death and 345 negative tests have been confirmed.

The agency said it's working closely with county public health and long-term care facilities to provide personal protective equipment for each facility.

"Our PPE supply is low, at the local and state levels, but we are working together to ensure that they have what they need to safely do the job," Chris-Mont EMA said in a statement. "If there is an emergent need of any nature, they can contact EMA directly to assist 24/7 as needed."

The release also included praise for the long-term care workers in the county.