1 new positive case of COVID-19 reported in Christian County

TAYLORVILLE — One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Christian County, according to a statement from the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.
Data reported as of 5 p.m. Wednesday shows 29 total positive tests, four deaths and 278 negative tests in Christian County. In Montgomery County, 25 positive tests, one death and 345 negative tests have been confirmed.
The agency said it's working closely with county public health and long-term care facilities to provide personal protective equipment for each facility.
"Our PPE supply is low, at the local and state levels, but we are working together to ensure that they have what they need to safely do the job," Chris-Mont EMA said in a statement. "If there is an emergent need of any nature, they can contact EMA directly to assist 24/7 as needed."
The release also included praise for the long-term care workers in the county.
"I want to assure you that our local facilities work diligently on creating empowered teams, excellent infection control protocols and incredibly well-run communities," director Greg Nimmo said. "During CVOID-19. many of them are working seven days a week, round the clock and implementing every infection control procedure they can. They, as many of us working the response to COVID-19, are tired yet dedicated to their duty of serving others. They truly put the needs of others in front of their own."
PHOTOS: Signs of encouragement during COVID-19 in Central Illinois
Mount Zion Grade School
Marina's
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
Avon Theatre
Avon Theatre
Hearts
Stevenson Elementary School
Hearts for Healthcare Workers
Decatur Public Library
Decatur Brew Works
'God is the way'
All Things Beautiful
Mary W. French Academy
Peace sign
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
Grace United Methodist Church
Macon County Health Department
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Lincoln Theater
Macon County Health Department
Mount Zion Christian Church
Rock Springs Nature Center
Overlook Adventure Park
Chalk
Riverside Baptist Church
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Window sign
'Happy Spring!'
'Everything will be OK!'
Hearts
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.