11 counties now in COVID-19 ‘warning’ zone

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday that 11 counties in the state are now in danger of having to reimpose social and economic restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

Cass, Gallatin, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, Sangamon, St. Clair, and Whiteside counties have each experienced outbreaks associated with business operations and other activities that pose higher risks for spreading the disease such as school graduation ceremonies, parties, social gatherings and people going to bars.

Outbreaks have also been reported in long-term care facilities and there have been clusters associated with restaurants, churches and large sporting events including soccer, golf and softball tournaments, the IDPH said.

“Residents of many communities are not wearing face coverings that have been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the agency said in a statement. “Public health officials are finding that most contacts to cases are testing positive as well.”

As recently as Thursday, only four counties were at the warning level including Adams, LaSalle and Peoria, but those three counties were not on the list released Friday. Randolph County, in southern Illinois, is the only one of the four to remain on the list.