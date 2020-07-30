12 Bradley students test positive for COVID-19 after event

The school said it plans to resume in-person classes in late August, but that it is monitoring a recent increase in the number of cases and emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms in the Peoria area.

“Our fall plans, we continue to say, are subject to change,” Charles told the Chicago Tribune, noting that administrators have been meeting regularly to go over various scenarios and the school's policies and procedures.

The virus has also led other schools to make changes, including Georgetown University and George Washington University in the nation's capital, which announced this week that they would begin the school year only online, backing away from plans to have at least some in-person classes.

Recent Chicago health data also points to another concern for campuses hoping for students to return in the fall: The percentage of cases among people ages 18 to 29 is on the rise. Earlier this month, the city's Department of Public Health said that 29% of the confirmed cases since June 15 were among people in that age group, which was a stark change from May, when cases peaked in the city and overwhelmingly affected older people.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0