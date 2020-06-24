16th COVID-19 case reported in Moultrie County

DECATUR — A 16th case of COVID-19 in Moultrie County was reported on Wednesday.
"The patient is a male in his 70s and is recovering at home in isolation," the Moultrie County Health Department said in a statement. "Public health officials are contacting all close contacts."
As of Wednesday, 709 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Thirteen have been released from isolation.
