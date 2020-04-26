2,126 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois reported Sunday

CHICAGO — An additional 2,126 cases of coronavirus in Illinois were reported Sunday by health officials, bringing the total number of people who have had COVID-19 disease to 43,903.
The following 59 deaths also were reported by the state heath department:
- Cook County: 2 females 20s, 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 9 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 2 females 80s
There have been 1,933 deaths in 96 counties in Illinois.
Toilet paper, cleaning products and now, elastic? Mask makers cope with unexpected COVID-19-related shortages as sewing machine demand jumps.
