2 girls killed, 4 adults hurt in suburban Chicago house fire

INGLESIDE, Ill. — Two young girls were found dead after a suburban Chicago house fire that also badly injured four adults, officials said.

Heavy flames were shooting from the house and through its roof by the time firefighters arrived at the scene in the Lake County community of Ingleside about 11 p.m. Thursday, Fox Lake Fire Protection District Chief Ed Lescher said.

Three adults were outside the house with smoke inhalation and burns and they told firefighters that a woman and two children were still inside, Lescher said. The woman was pulled from the house, but Lescher said the flames forced firefighters outside.

The two girls, 8 and 5, were found dead on the second floor after the fire was put out, Lescher said. The four adults were taken to hospitals, with at least one of them in critical condition.

Lesher said investigators were working to determine what started the fire.

