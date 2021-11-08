 Skip to main content
2 Illinoisans among victims of concert dead in Houston

Music Festival Deaths

Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday in memory of her friend, Rudy Pena, who died in a crush of people at the Astroworld music festival on Friday. 

 Robert Bumsted, Associated Press

An injured concertgoer claims the festival disaster was the result of “a motivation” for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety” and the “encouragement of violence.”

CARBONDALE — A Southern Illinois University student has been identified as one of eight people killed Friday at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas. A second Illinois resident also was killed. 

A vigil was planned Monday night in Carbondale for Jacob Jurinek, 20, a Naperville native who was studying journalism. He was a junior. 

Franco Patino, 21, of Naperville, also was killed. 

Jurinek was attending the concert with Patino, his friend and former high school football teammate, according to Patino’s father Julio Patino. Jurinek was deeply committed to his family and was known as “Big Jake” by his younger cousins.

He will be missed by his father, Ron Jurinek, with whom Jake became especially close after Jake's mother died in 2011.

“In the decade since, Jake and Ron were inseparable – attending White Sox and Blackhawks games, sharing their love of professional wrestling, and spending weekends with extended family and friends at Jake’s favorite place, the family cottage in Southwestern Michigan," the family's statement said.

“We are all devastated and are left with a huge hole in our lives,” his father, Ron Jurinek, added in an emailed statement to the Associated Press.

“We are brokenhearted to lose a member of the Saluki family, Jacob Jurinek, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said in a statement. “Jacob was a creative, intelligent young man, with a promising career in journalism and advertising. As we mourn this loss in our community, we will keep Jacob’s family and friends in our thoughts.” 

Jurinek designed posters and social media banners for SIU athletics, according to one of his Instagram posts in March.

Patino, 21, was working toward a mechanical engineering technology degree at the University of Dayton, with a minor in human movement biomechanics, his father, Julio Patino, said in an interview. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and was working in an engineering co-op program.

Patino described his son as a charismatic, energetic leader who was active in his community and intent on helping people with disabilities.

He said his son was working with a team on a new medical device, and that he wanted to find a way to help his mother walk again after she was severely injured in an automobile accident in Mexico two years ago.

Through tears, Patino described how his son — who enjoyed weight lifting, football and rugby — used his strength to break a door and free his mom from the wreckage.

“He loved his mom,” Patino said. “He said everything that he was doing, it was trying to help his mom. The entire goal.”

Julio Patino was in London on business when the phone rang around 3 a.m. He answered it and heard his wife, Teresita, crying. She said someone had called from a hospital about their 21-year-old son, Franco, and that a doctor would be calling her soon. About 30 minutes, she called back with the doctor on the line.

“The doctor was giving us the news that our son had passed away,” Patino said.

Patino said he had last spoken with his son about 2 p.m. Friday. Franco told his dad that there weren’t a lot a people at the festival site yet

“Don’t worry, I’m fine,” Patino recalled his son saying. “I just said, ‘Ok, just be careful.‘”

At least eight people were killed after a crowd of nearly 50,000 people surged toward the stage during the Houston show by rapper Travis Scott, overwhelming security. Victims ranged in age from 14 to 27. 

City officials said they are in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out event founded by Scott. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

