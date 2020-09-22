 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 men fatally shot during alleged burglary of Illinois home
0 comments

2 men fatally shot during alleged burglary of Illinois home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAUKEGAN — A resident of a northern Illinois home fatally shot two men he claims were trying to break in, authorities said Tuesday.

A person in the Waukegan home confronted two males, one of them armed, inside the residence, according to police. In the ensuing altercation guns were fired. Authorities say officers responding to the scene found two males dead on the front lawn.

The Lake County coroner hasn’t released the names of the dead males. Waukegan Police Commander Joe Florip didn’t give the ages of the suspects, nor details about the altercation that led to the shooting.

The shooting occurred within a block of a Motel 6 that’s been the site of two murders last month. John Cannon, 24, of Waukegan was shot fatally shot Sept. 8, authorities said. On Aug. 26, another man was shot to death at the same motel. No arrests have been announced in either shooting.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Will COVID-19 cancel Halloween?
State and Regional

Will COVID-19 cancel Halloween?

  • Updated

This year's calendar was a Halloween-lover's dream: Oct. 31 falls on a Saturday, and Chicago's costume shops, haunted houses and candy companies were gearing up for a blowout season of spooky thrills.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News