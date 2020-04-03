2 more cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County on Friday

Pritzker also said it is “common sense” that people should be wearing masks when they are out in public, as he noted it appears the federal government would recommend such an action. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday recommended all Americans wear cloth masks like bandannas or scarves when outside of their homes.

“It's a simple gesture to reduce the number of germs that you spread to those around you,” Pritzker said. “The doctors all agree that this virus can be spread through droplets, like when you sneeze or cough. So blocking that by wearing a mask in public seems like a common sense way to do what's right for everyone around you.”

As for the transformed showroom floor in Chicago, a vast honeycomb of steel wall-enclosed patient areas already fitted with a bed apiece, Pritzker hopes that his statewide stay-at-home order, crippling business closures and the social-distancing guidelines will be enough to reverse the steeply rising curve of infections from the potentially deadly coronavirus.