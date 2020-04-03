2 more cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County on Friday

HOLD FOR ART
DECATUR — Two additional cases of coronavirus were reported Friday in Macon County, bringing to four the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The third patient is a woman in her 40s and is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital, health officials said. The fourth is a man in his 50s who has self-quarantined and isolated in his home.
The Macon County Health Department is working to find out who came in contact with the people.
"We have been saying for a while and it remains true that testing criteria is strict and testing capacity is not what it needs to be nationwide," said county Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley in a Facebook video Friday announcing the third case. "Therefore although we do have confirmed cases in Macon County, you should be assuming there are many more."
Statewide, COVID-19 has now claimed 210 lives, and officials reported 53 more deaths and 1,209 new confirmed cases Friday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced that a shuttered hospital in Springfield will reopen as an alternate care site for coronavirus patients. Vibra Hospital at 701 N. Walnut St. closed in December 2018 following declining revenues.
Three other sites in northern Illinois, including the sprawling McCormick Place in Chicago, North America's largest convention center, have been designated as sites that will be used to treat COVID-19 patients.
“This is a facility that we stood up because the human population is susceptible to this virus at a scale never before seen in our lifetimes,” Pritzker said at a news conference there Friday. “And it very well might be that this virus overwhelms our existing hospital capacity in Illinois, as it has done in Italy and other countries around the world, and as it's beginning to do in other parts of our country, too. … We're already seeing this very real scenario take place.”
Pritzker said the state has upped its amount of beds in recent weeks, but only about 41 percent of the state’s 27,991 total hospital beds are open, and just 29 percent – or 806 – of the state’s 2,683 intensive care beds are available.
The number of cases and deaths in Illinois each saw their largest single-day increases Friday as the total number of confirmed cases rose to 8,904 in 64 counties. DeWitt, Effingham and Jersey counties are reporting instances of the novel coronavirus disease for the first time.
The 53 deaths occurred in Christian, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake and Will counties.
A total of 48,048 people have been tested in the state, an increase of 4,392 over Thursday. But Pritzker said the state would like to test more than that.
“The federal government said they were going to provide millions of tests, and all the states relied upon that promise and it still hasn't happened. So we've taken it upon ourselves to grow our testing capability,” he said, noting the state initially had the capacity to test only 200 per day at each of the state’s three labs during the beginning of the spread.
Pritzker also said it is “common sense” that people should be wearing masks when they are out in public, as he noted it appears the federal government would recommend such an action. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday recommended all Americans wear cloth masks like bandannas or scarves when outside of their homes.
“It's a simple gesture to reduce the number of germs that you spread to those around you,” Pritzker said. “The doctors all agree that this virus can be spread through droplets, like when you sneeze or cough. So blocking that by wearing a mask in public seems like a common sense way to do what's right for everyone around you.”
As for the transformed showroom floor in Chicago, a vast honeycomb of steel wall-enclosed patient areas already fitted with a bed apiece, Pritzker hopes that his statewide stay-at-home order, crippling business closures and the social-distancing guidelines will be enough to reverse the steeply rising curve of infections from the potentially deadly coronavirus.
“That is honestly what we are praying for. If no patient ends up at McCormick Place, then we will have done our job,” Pritzker said. “People will have stayed at home, they will have done what they needed to do to bend this curve and for people not to get sick.”
8 questions about the coronavirus, answered
Q: How many people in Illinois have been tested?
Q: Who gets tested?
Q: Why is testing important?
Q: Then why are authorities limiting who gets tested?
Q: Does lack of testing affect treatment of the coronavirus?
Q: When can we expect more testing in Illinois?
Q: Once a patient is tested, how long does it take to get test results?
Q: What does the future hold?
"We have been saying for a while and it remains true that testing criteria is strict and testing capacity is not what it needs to be nationwide."
— Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.