2 more Illinois regions to see COVID-19 mitigations

As of Friday, Oct. 23, the latest IDPH data available, Region 9 in north suburban Lake and McHenry counties had reached an 8.1 percent positivity rate, meaning two more days at the level would lead to added mitigations.

Region 3 in the Springfield area and several surrounding counties and Region 6 in east-central Illinois were at 7.8 percent, while Region 11, which includes only Chicago, had a positivity rate of 7.7 percent. Region 2, which includes Peoria and several surrounding counties, had the lowest positivity rate at 7.2 percent.

Mitigations in effect in Regions 1, 5, 7 and 8 and soon to be in effect in Regions 4 and 10 include the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor service, and Ezike noted last week that an outdoor structure used by bars or restaurants must be open on at least two sides, otherwise it will be considered an indoor structure. Outdoor service must close at 11 p.m.

Meetings, social events and gatherings both indoor and outdoor will be capped at the lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity for those under Tier 1 of the mitigation plan, while casinos will close at 11 p.m. and be capped at 25 percent of capacity. Party buses will not be allowed to operate.

Last week, Ezike said casinos are allowed to open at 25 percent capacity because they are large, well ventilated spaces.