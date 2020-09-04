2 people, one from Peoria and one from Tazewell County, die from COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA -- Public health officials reported Friday that two additional people, one from Peoria County and one from Tazewell County, have died as a result of the COVID-19 illness.

Both were residents of long-term care facilities. The Peoria County man, who was in his 90s, lived at Apostolic Christian Skylines. The Tazewell County woman, who was in her 80s, lived at Generations of Riverview in East Peoria.

Those two deaths raised the area's total to 54 since the pandemic began in March. Three deaths have been reported in the past two days, it it brings to five the total reported in the Peoria area this week.

That appears to be the highest number of deaths reported in the area since the week of June 6-12, based on weekly data posted on the Peoria County Health Department's website.

After a few days of double-digit increases, the Tri-County Area added 131 cases to top the 4,000-case barrier. The overall count now is 4,056.

Peoria County added 68 additional cases to reach 2,548 people confirmed to have COVID-19. Tazewell County grew by 53 cases and now stands at 1,203 individuals diagnosed with the disease, while Woodford County added 10 cases to stand at 305.