2 persons assisted by Innocence Project freed by governor

Two clients who the Illinois Innocence Project represented were released earlier this month by Gov. JB Pritzker.

The most celebrated of the cases was Marilyn Mulero, who was sentenced to death in 1993 for her supposed role in the deaths of two men in the Humboldt Park area of Chicago.

The Innocence Project is housed at the University of Illinois Springfield.

Mulero was granted clemency by the governor. Her plight was featured in the 2019 theatrical release "Brian Banks."

Carl Reed, who served 20 years behind bars, had his sentenced commuted by Pritzker. Reed, according to an Innocence Project post on Facebook, had extensive pre-existing health conditions that put him at high risk of death or serious illness if he contracted COVID-19 in prison.

Mulero had a clemency hearing in Chicago on Oct. 9 in front of five members of the Prisoner Review Board. Lauren Kaeseberg, a Chicago-based attorney for the Innocence Project, was one of three attorneys who argued on Mulero's behalf.

Mulero was sentenced to death after entering into a "blind plea." The sentence was later reduced to life without parole.