2 Springfield employees test positive for COVID-19

Two city of Springfield employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the city announced Friday.

The two employees, who work in the Public Works garage, tested positive on Thursday.

Employees who were in direct contact with the workers have been sent to have a COVID-19 test and self-quarantine.

Public Works employees not in direct contact with the two workers have been asked to self-monitor for any possible symptoms.

Department work areas are undergoing a deep clean. They are also returning to their Phase 2 work plan, which includes designated shifts and workers reporting directly to their vehicles and proceeding to their assigned job sites without coming into the facility.

