2 vehicles crash in rural Shelby County

DECATUR — The Illinois State Police said late Friday that units were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in rural Shelby County.

The scene is on Shelby County Route 2100 North between county routes 800 East and 900 East, the authorities said. 

The site is in Banner Township north of Shumway. 

"Traffic is being detoured around the scene at that location. Please use due caution if traveling in the area," police said. 

The detour was expected to be in place for several hours, police said. 

