2 vehicles crash in rural Shelby County

DECATUR — The Illinois State Police said late Friday that units were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in rural Shelby County.
The scene is on Shelby County Route 2100 North between county routes 800 East and 900 East, the authorities said.
The site is in Banner Township north of Shumway.
"Traffic is being detoured around the scene at that location. Please use due caution if traveling in the area," police said.
The detour was expected to be in place for several hours, police said.
🏈 16 NFL stars with Illini roots
Geronimo Allison // WR
NFL Bio Current Team: Green Bay Packers At Illinois: 2014-2015
Drafted: Undrafted
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
James Crawford // LB
NFL Bio Current Team: Green Bay Packers At Illinois: 2014-2018
Drafted: Undrafted
Associated Press
Clayton Fejeldem // SAF
NFL Bio Current Team: Cincinnati Bengals At Illinois: 2013-2015
Drafted: Cincinnati Bengals // Seventh Round // 245th overall
Associated Press
Josh Ferguson // RB
NFL Bio Current Team: Indianapolis Colts At Illinois: 2012-2015
Drafted: Undrafted
Associated Press
Justin Hardee // DB
NFL Bio Current Team: New Orleans Saints At Illinois: 2012-2016
Drafted: Undrafted
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michael Hoomanawanui // TE
NFL Bio Current Team: New Orleans Saints At Illinois: 2007-2009
Drafted: St. Louis Rams // Fifth Round // 132nd overall
AP Photo / R. Brent Smith
Ted Karras // OG
NFL Bio Current Team: New England Patriots At Illinois: 2012-2015
Drafted: New England Patriots // Sixth Round // 221st overall
Matt LaCosse // TE
NFL Bio Current Team: Denver Broncos At Illinois: 2014-2015
Drafted: Undrafted
Dan McNeile
Corey Liuget // DE
NFL Bio Current Team: San Diego Chargers At Illinois: 2008-2010
Drafted: San Diego Chargers // First Round // 18th overall
Tim Sharp
Whitney Mercilus // DE
NFL Bio Current Team: Houston Texans At Illinois: 2009-2011
Drafted: Houston Texans // First Round // 26th overall
Steven Senne
Hardy Nickerson Jr. // LB
NFL Bio Current Team: Cincinnati Bengals At Illinois: 2016
Drafted: Undrafted
Associated Press
Carroll Phillips // DE
NFL Bio Current Team: Indianapolis Colts At Illinois: 2013-2017
Drafted: Undrafted
Associated Press
Dawuane Smoot // DE
NFL Bio Current Team: Jacksonville Jaguars At Illinois: 2013-2016
Drafted: Jacksonville Jaguars // Third Round // 68th overall
Associated Press
Akeem Spence // DT
NFL Bio Current Team: Tampa Bay Buccanneers At Illinois: 2009-2012
Drafted: Tampa Bay Buccanneers // Fourth Round // 100th overall
Reinhold Matay
Jihad Ward // DE
NFL Bio Current Team: Indianapolis Colts At Illinois: 2014-2016
Drafted: Oakland Raiders // Second Round // 44th overall
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tavon Wilson // FS
NFL Bio Current Team: New England Patriots At Illinois: 2008-2011
Drafted: New England Patriots // Second Round // 48th overall
Charlie Riedel
