$275 million in state funding to help households impacted by COVID-19

BELLEVILLE — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $275 million in funding will go towards emergency relief for households impacted by COVID-19.
The governor's office said the funding is for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Community Services Block Grant programs. Additionally, $90 million is allowed under the CARES Act to increase the number of eligible Illinois residents that can receive assistance.
“The work to build a state that serves all its people — no matter who they are or what part of Illinois they call home — is more important than ever as we seek to restore our economy while continuing to prioritize our collective health,” Pritzker said in a statement.
More information can be found online at helpillinoisfamilies.com. According to a Monday statement, Illinois residents can apply for assistance with the following:
- Food
- Rent
- Utilities
- Temporary shelter
- Medicine
- Other essential household services
Applications will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are depleted and eligibility will be determined by a number of factors. According to the statement, "Eligibility will be determined by a number of factors, such as household size and the applicant’s ability to verify documentation" and "turnaround time under the expanded 'Help Illinois Families' initiative may be extended due to the volume of applications received."
Required documentation includes the following:
- Proof of employment (paystubs) for the head of the household for the last 30 days.
- Copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for their energy directly).
- Copy of their rental agreement (if they are renting) showing that utilities are not included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information.
- Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members.
The governor's office said upcoming weeks will consist of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and statewide Community Action Agencies conducting outreach to high-need communities and spread the word of the recent funding and informing them of how to apply.
