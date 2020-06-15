$275 million in state funding to help households impacted by COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BELLEVILLE — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $275 million in funding will go towards emergency relief for households impacted by COVID-19.

The governor's office said the funding is for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Community Services Block Grant programs. Additionally, $90 million is allowed under the CARES Act to increase the number of eligible Illinois residents that can receive assistance.

“The work to build a state that serves all its people — no matter who they are or what part of Illinois they call home — is more important than ever as we seek to restore our economy while continuing to prioritize our collective health,” Pritzker said in a statement.

More information can be found online at helpillinoisfamilies.com. According to a Monday statement, Illinois residents can apply for assistance with the following:

Food

Rent

Utilities

Temporary shelter

Medicine

Other essential household services