3 COVID-related deaths, 37 new cases reported Wednesday in Macon Co.

DECATUR — Macon County health officials announced three more residents have passed away from COVID-19.

The victims were identified as a female in her 50s, a male in his 60s and a male in his 70s and bring the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 169, according to a Wednesday report from the Macon County Health Department.

Additionally, the department reported 37 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus brings the county to 8,967 since the pandemic began.

The news comes as the state continues to see progress with its rolling seven-day average COVID-19 case positivity rate, which decreased for the 12th straight day Wednesday.

The state continued to see progress with its rolling seven-day average COVID-19 case positivity rate, which decreased for the 12th straight day Wednesday.

The rolling positivity rate stood at 5.5%, a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous day, marking its lowest point since Oct. 20.

The one-day positivity rate was 5.6% Wednesday as the state reported 4,822 new cases among 86,121 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}