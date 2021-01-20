3 COVID-related deaths, 37 new cases reported Wednesday in Macon Co.

DECATUR — Macon County health officials announced three more residents have passed away from COVID-19.
The victims were identified as a female in her 50s, a male in his 60s and a male in his 70s and bring the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 169, according to a Wednesday report from the Macon County Health Department.
Additionally, the department reported 37 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus brings the county to 8,967 since the pandemic began.
The news comes as the state continues to see progress with its rolling seven-day average COVID-19 case positivity rate, which decreased for the 12th straight day Wednesday.
The rolling positivity rate stood at 5.5%, a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous day, marking its lowest point since Oct. 20.
The one-day positivity rate was 5.6% Wednesday as the state reported 4,822 new cases among 86,121 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 107 deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the confirmed COVID-19-related death toll to 18,398 since the pandemic first reached Illinois.
There have been 1,081,534 confirmed or probable cases among 14.9 million test results reported since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to decrease as of Tuesday night as well, with 3,284 people hospitalized for the disease in Illinois, the lowest number since Oct. 30. Intensive care bed usage for the disease increased slightly from the day prior to 722 beds in use, while 379 COVID-19 of those patients were on ventilators.
Over the past 24 hours, vaccine administrators reported vaccinating 29,008 individuals, putting the total number of vaccinations conducted in the state at 537,740. That’s out of 1.3 million doses delivered to Illinois. Administrators have three days from when they conduct a vaccination to report doing so.
Of the vaccines delivered to the state, 524,050 have gone to a federal program aimed at vaccinating long-term care residents through a partnership with nationwide pharmacy chains. Of the doses administered, 86,180 have been part of that program.
Over the previous seven days, the state has vaccinated 21,869 individuals each day on average.
