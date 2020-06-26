3 dead, one injured in Springfield warehouse shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people are dead and one is injured after a gunman opened fire Friday morning at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse on Stevenson Drive.

The victims, one shot in the parking lot and two inside the warehouse, were Bunn employees and acquainted with the shooter, identified by law enforcement officials as Michael L. Collins, 48, of Springfield.

Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow confirmed that the two shot inside the facility, a man in his 20's and a man in his 50's, were killed.

The third victim, a woman in her 50's, is being treated in a local hospital.

Collins fled the scene and was found dead inside his car in Morgan County just before 2 p.m., Winslow said.

Winslow confirmed that Collins was "an active employee" at Bunn who knew his three victims.

The shooting was first reported at 11:03 a.m., according to law enforcement officials, with the Springfield Police, Sangamon County Sheriff, Springfield Park Police and ISP responding.

