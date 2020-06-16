3 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Macon County

DECATUR — Macon County officials announced three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The three cases bring the county total of positive COVID-19 cases to 212. So far, 144 people in Macon County who previously had COVID-19 have been released from isolation, 43 remain in home isolation, three are hospitalized and 22 have died.
The statistics were reported from the county's Joint Crisis Team in a statement by the Macon County Health Department. Of those who have tested positive, 64.9% are female and 35.4% are male.
The MCHD also encourages community members to implement social distancing and wear face coverings in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus is encouraged to contact their doctor. Those without a primary physician may call:
- DMH Medical Group: (217) 876-2856
- HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate: 844-520-8897
- Crossing Healthcare: (217) 877-9117
- SIU: (217) 872-3800
For COVID-19 screening, call:
- Crossing Healthcare: (217) 877-9117
- HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline: (217) 464-2966
- HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com.
