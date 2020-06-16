3 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Macon County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County officials announced three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The three cases bring the county total of positive COVID-19 cases to 212. So far, 144 people in Macon County who previously had COVID-19 have been released from isolation, 43 remain in home isolation, three are hospitalized and 22 have died.

The statistics were reported from the county's Joint Crisis Team in a statement by the Macon County Health Department. Of those who have tested positive, 64.9% are female and 35.4% are male.

The MCHD also encourages community members to implement social distancing and wear face coverings in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus is encouraged to contact their doctor. Those without a primary physician may call:

DMH Medical Group: (217) 876-2856

HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate: 844-520-8897

Crossing Healthcare: (217) 877-9117

SIU: (217) 872-3800

For COVID-19 screening, call:

Crossing Healthcare: (217) 877-9117

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline: (217) 464-2966

HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com.