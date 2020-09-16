 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 people dead after house fire in northern Illinois town
0 comments

3 people dead after house fire in northern Illinois town

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEVILLE — Three people have died in a house in northern Illinois, authorities said.

The fire in Orangeville, a town northwest of Rockford near the Wisconsin state line, was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said.

First responders arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames, WREX-TV reported.

Two people were found dead in the home, and a third died at a hospital, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Will COVID-19 cancel Halloween?
State and Regional

Will COVID-19 cancel Halloween?

  • Updated

This year's calendar was a Halloween-lover's dream: Oct. 31 falls on a Saturday, and Chicago's costume shops, haunted houses and candy companies were gearing up for a blowout season of spooky thrills.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News