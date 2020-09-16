3 people dead after house fire in northern Illinois town

ORANGEVILLE — Three people have died in a house in northern Illinois, authorities said.
The fire in Orangeville, a town northwest of Rockford near the Wisconsin state line, was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said.
First responders arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames, WREX-TV reported.
Two people were found dead in the home, and a third died at a hospital, authorities said.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!