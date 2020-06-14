4-H youths feeling loss of county fairs

Others still see benefit in raising the animals, even without the prospect of prize money.

"A lot of people have the perspective that, even if they don't get to show, it's still worth the experience," Jackson said.

If the Morgan County Fair is canceled, Jackson will keep her crown and represent Morgan County for another year before a new queen is, hopefully, crowned in 2021, she said

"I may have grown up at the fair, but becoming queen changed that aspect and my outlook on the fair and I got to experience so many new things and meet new people, and it is a shame that half of the year got wasted because we didn't have the activities this year that led up to our county fair," she said. "So I kind of feel like I'm missing out on a lot, but if we don't end up having a pageant then I'll get to make up for it in the following year."

The in-person experience at the fair also will be missed.

"We want to show and want to be able to exhibit our livestock," Wheeler said. "We want to be able to do everything like every summer at the fair and hang out with our friends and show our pigs. But if that doesn't happen it's gonna be OK because the fact of the matter is 4-H is so much bigger than the show itself."

