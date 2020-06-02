4 police officers shot in downtown St. Louis

×
Alexis Adams, center right, and Sheldon Lewis Gooch, center left, march down Market Streetat the front of a large group of protestors during an event organized by ExpectUS in Downtown St. Louis on Monday, June 01, 2020. Protesters were demonstrating against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Colter Peterson
ST. LOUIS — Four police officers have been shot in downtown St. Louis, police say.
All four officers are conscious and breathing, and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Before the shooting, police deployed multiple rounds of tear gas and flash bangs near Olive and 16th streets. About 90 seconds later, there was heavy gunfire from the same area.
Photos: Violence hits downtown St. Louis after peaceful protests
Tear gas and fireworks thrown in Downtown
Fireworks explode in front of Police as they clash with protesters in front of the St. Louis Police Headquarters in Downtown St. Louis on Monday, June 01, 2020. The small group of protesters was originally part of a much larger group demonstrating earlier in the afternoon against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Colter Peterson
Police and protesters clash near the St. Louis Police Headquarters in Downtown St. Louis on Monday, June 01, 2020. The small group of protesters was originally part of a much larger group demonstrating earlier in the afternoon against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Colter Peterson
A man and his dog stand in front of the police while they fire tear gas at protesters in front of the St. Louis Police Headquarters in Downtown St. Louis on Monday, June 01, 2020. The small group of protesters was originally part of a much larger group demonstrating earlier in the afternoon against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Colter Peterson
A man kneels in front of Police as they stand off with protesters in front of the St. Louis Police Headquarters in Downtown St. Louis on Monday, June 01, 2020. The small group of protesters was originally part of a much larger group demonstrating earlier in the afternoon against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Colter Peterson
Fireworks explode in front of Police as they clash with protesters in front of the St. Louis Police Headquarters in Downtown St. Louis on Monday, June 01, 2020. The small group of protesters was originally part of a much larger group demonstrating earlier in the afternoon against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Colter Peterson
Police fire tear gas as they clash with protesters near the St. Louis Police Headquarters in Downtown St. Louis on Monday, June 01, 2020. The small group of protesters was originally part of a much larger group demonstrating earlier in the afternoon against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Colter Peterson
Police and protesters standoff in front of the St. Louis Police Headquarters in Downtown St. Louis on Monday, June 01, 2020. The small group of protesters was originally part of a much larger group demonstrating earlier in the afternoon against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Colter Peterson
Police and protesters standoff in front of the St. Louis Police Headquarters in Downtown St. Louis on Monday, June 01, 2020. The small group of protesters was originally part of a much larger group demonstrating earlier in the afternoon against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Colter Peterson
Police and protesters standoff in front of the St. Louis Police Headquarters in Downtown St. Louis on Monday, June 01, 2020. The small group of protesters was originally part of a much larger group demonstrating earlier in the afternoon against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Colter Peterson
Fireworks explode behind Police as they clash with protesters in front of the St. Louis Police Headquarters in Downtown St. Louis on Monday, June 01, 2020. The small group of protesters was originally part of a much larger group demonstrating earlier in the afternoon against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Colter Peterson
Police and protestors standoff in front of the St. Louis Police Headquarters in Downtown St. Louis on Monday, June 01, 2020. The small group of protesters was originally part of a much larger group demonstrating earlier in the afternoon against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Colter Peterson
