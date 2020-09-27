40 new COVID cases reported in Macon County on Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Sunday reported 40 new cases of COVID-19.

The additional cases mean there have been 1,550 cases in the county since the pandemic started. Forty-six have died.

A total of 994 have been released from isolation, the health department said Sunday.

Other data released Sunday:

The state is reporting a total of 287,930 cases, including 8,601 deaths

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 20 to Saturday is 3.7%

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,822 specimens, for a total of 5,479,510

As of Saturday night, 1,486 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19

Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators

The recovery rate as of Sunday was 96%