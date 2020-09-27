 Skip to main content
40 new COVID cases reported in Macon County on Sunday
CORONAVIRUS

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Sunday reported 40 new cases of COVID-19.

The additional cases mean there have been 1,550 cases in the county since the pandemic started. Forty-six have died.

A total of 994 have been released from isolation, the health department said Sunday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also Sunday announced 1,604 new cases of COVID statewide.

Other data released Sunday: 

  • The state is reporting a total of 287,930 cases, including 8,601 deaths
  • The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 20 to Saturday is 3.7%
  • Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,822 specimens, for a total of 5,479,510
  • As of Saturday night, 1,486 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
  • Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators
  • The recovery rate as of Sunday was 96%

Macon County on Friday was placed at "warning level" status by the state for having increased COVID cases and deaths. 

It joined 16 other counties being warned: Bond, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Crawford, DeWitt, Fayette, Grundy, Hamilton, Menard, Peoria, Putnam, Washington, Wayne, and Winnebago, down from 24 counties a week ago.

The state health department also reported the following 14 deaths on Sunday:

Carroll County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s

Hamilton County: 1 male 60s

Monroe County: 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

