4th Christian County COVID-19 death reported

DECATUR — Christian County has had a fourth person die of COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

The person was hospitalized and no additional information is being released "pending family notifications and planning," the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

​The county's first two death were a man and woman in their 80s reported on April 1. A woman in her 80s died about a week later.

The statement said they "encourage you to recognize the fact that any person you meet could be contagious without showing symptoms. Therefore, you need to adhere to the stay at home order and the CDC directives to protect yourself and your loved ones."

