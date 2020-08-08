5 Southern Illinois counties on IDPH 'warning level' list for COVID-19 spread

In Jackson County, the majority of new cases in recent weeks has been attributed to people in their teens and 20s. Between July 26 and Aug. 1, the county saw a new case rate of 199 people per 100,000. The target rate is less than 50 people per 100,000. As well, 8.1% of people who were tested for COVID-19 during that time frame tested positive, slightly more than the target rate of 8% or less.

Pritzker visited Carbondale on Tuesday to sound the alarm on the concerning rise of cases throughout the region. He noted that on a per capita basis, the spread of coronovirus across much of Southern Illinois is "worse than in Chicago" -- the epicenter of the outbreak at the beginning of the pandemic in Illinois. He urged people to wear masks and limit gatherings, noting that a continued rise in cases could lead to more people getting severely sick and dying, and the closure of businesses in order to get it under control.

Perry County's new case rate during the covered period was 161 people per 100,000. It saw a testing positivity rate of 12.2%.

Union County's new case rate was 202 per 100,000 -- the highest among the Southern Illinois counties on the list. It had a testing positivity rate of 15.7%.

Saline County's new case rate was 125 people testing positive per 100,000. It saw a test positivity rate of 10.7%.