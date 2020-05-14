5 updates for Thursday: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

To varying degrees, the entire state is already in Phase 2 of the plan, labeled “flattening,” which allows for nonessential retail businesses to reopen for curbside pickup and delivery and for additional outdoor activities like golf and boating to resume under social distancing guidelines. These new rules took effect Friday.
The earliest a region can move to the third phase is May 29, Pritzker said.
The state Department of Public Health will be tracking the four regions based on a number of metrics, which will be available online so the public can track it, Pritzker said.
“Just as public health indicators will tell us when to move forward at any time, they could also signal that we need to move backwards,” Pritzker said.
The majority of Central Illinois is in zones 2, 3 and 6.
