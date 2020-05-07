5 updates for Thursday: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

House Republicans on Wednesday criticized Pritzker's plan to reopen the state in phases, saying it would not work and would kill small businesses, and they called on Democratic leaders to call a legislative session – perhaps at a Springfield convention center to make social distancing possible.
“This plan presumes that the governor shall rule the state for the upcoming months, and possibly much longer, if the vaccination is not available,” House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said in a videoconference. “I took an oath of office to faithfully discharge my duties in the coequal branch of the government called the Legislature. I did not abdicate nor relinquish my elected responsibilities to the executive branch.”
Pritzker reiterated Wednesday that he frequently seeks individual input from lawmakers, who are also working in groups about potential legislative matters – but Republicans say that’s not enough.
“I'll work with the Legislature in any way that they would like to work together, but my job, and their job, is to help keep the people of Illinois safe and healthy,” Pritzker said.
House Speaker Michael Madigan, who was directly called out by House Republicans in the videoconference, released a statement through a spokesperson saying the safety of lawmakers, staff and the public will come first when considering a return to session.
“While I am eager to see a return to normalcy, we are talking about people’s lives, and any plan for a return to Springfield must have the health and safety of all those involved as a top priority, including the communities the members represent,” Madigan said in the statement.
At the briefing Wednesday, officials also faced questions as to how congregate settings would play into the reopening phases, as some communities with nursing homes or prisons are seeing elevated deaths and cases focused mainly in those facilities.
“Even if you were to keep everybody in a nursing facility that's a resident … you have staff coming in and out literally every day, multiple shifts,” Pritzker said. “Many of those people live in the areas that those nursing homes and prisons exist and so I don't think people should ignore the idea that there's an infection in one of these congregate settings, thinking that it doesn't have any effect on the community, so no, we're not ignoring those.”
Pritzker said his plan does not consider when nursing homes can reopen to allow regular visits with family members.
“Nothing in this situation has changed to decrease the risk for that most vulnerable population,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “When there is a game changer, when there is a treatment that would be able to counter the devastation that we have seen thus far in our long-term care facilities, we can think about loosening (restrictions).”