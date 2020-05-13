5 updates for Wednesday: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Pritzker’s call for the state to provide more coronavirus relief comes as he faces continued pockets of resistance to his stay-at-home order and his five-phase reopening plan, particularly in central and southern Illinois. The governor suggested he may withhold federal funds from communities that buck his orders.
Exactly how the state will pay for an aid package while facing billions of dollars in lost revenue itself remains unclear, and Pritzker declined to put a price tag on his proposal. He said that will ultimately depend, at least in part, on whether the federal government approves another stimulus package that includes funding to help states offset shortfalls in income and sales tax revenue.
In a statement last week, House Speaker Mike Madigan, D-Chicago, cited ongoing concerns about the safety of lawmakers and staff in a statement responding to GOP calls for the legislature to reconvene. “We need to ensure the health and safety of members, staff and the general public is considered at all times when thinking about a return to Springfield,” Madigan’s statement said.
On Tuesday, spokesman Steve Brown said nothing had changed.
“The governor’s thoughts are always welcome and appreciated,” Brown said.
A spokesman for Harmon said that “like the governor, the Senate is eager to provide relief for families and small businesses hit by this pandemic.”
“We are reviewing recommendations for action as the Senate president wants to make sure senators return to a crystal-clear legislative agenda and a plan to minimize the health and safety risks to everyone working at the Capitol,” Harmon spokesman John Patterson said in a statement.
While there are health concerns associated with gathering 177 lawmakers and their staffs, the Illinois Department of Public Health has issued guidance to legislative leaders on steps they could take to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those measures include limiting access to the statehouse to legislators and key staff and requiring temperature checks to enter the building.
The governor has the power to call lawmakers into special session, but Pritzker said he doesn’t plan to exercise that authority.
“Just because you call them into special session does not mean they will show up,” he said. “And they have to have confidence in the plan for showing up, and that means the leadership, both Republican and Democratic, need to agree to a plan that’s been approved by the Department of Public Health.”
Pritzker’s call for a COVID-19 relief package is an acknowledgment of the economic pain that has been caused by the pandemic and the steps he’s taken to slow its spread.
But the governor continued to defend his phased, regional plan for reopening the economy as the best approach to protect public health. Pritzker referred to those pushing efforts to reopen the economy or individual businesses earlier than allowed by his plan as “outliers.”
“These people do not follow the science or data. They’re just listening to partisan rhetoric, perhaps, and following their own instincts. But no science,” Pritzker said. He said the virus “is still out there and still killing people” and early reopening of businesses “just put people at risk willy-nilly.”