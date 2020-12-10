50 degrees in December? A look warm weather in Illinois

7 Day Forecast
The warm weather Illinois has been experiencing this week is part of a pattern.
In Illinois, average daily temperatures in the winter season in the last 30 years have increased 2.5 degrees, relative to about a century earlier, according to an analysis included in a forthcoming report on the effects of climate change in Illinois from The Nature Conservancy.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is forecasting a high of 56 degrees on Thursday, with highs in the 40s through Sunday.
“If you’re a lifelong resident of Illinois, it is noticeable,” said Jim Angel, the state’s former climatologist. “I kind of marvel at some of those winters back in the ’70s, and back even to the turn of the 20th century there, that were much, much colder and much longer. Those winters were no fun, let’s put it that way.”
Future winters may be no fun in a different way. Warming temperatures can increase flooding and set off a series of harmful effects on the natural world, human health and economic interests.
The balmy lead in to the holiday season is emblematic of human-fueled climate change resulting in creeping temperatures around the globe. Last year was the second warmest on record; the five warmest were clocked in the last five years, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. Since 1981, temperature records that used to be broken about every 13 years started to last only a few years.
A number of complex factors are at play in warming winters. With Illinois straddling warmer climates in the south and cooler ones to the north, the air mass above the state shifts regularly, said Trent Ford, the state’s climatologist. Circulation patterns in the winter are more conducive for warmer weather; there has been an expansion of warmer climates north, and more warm air coming up from the south.
“Because of that variability, there’s a lot more potential to change,” Ford said.
Scientists are studying why the shift is occurring. “The measurement is a lot easier than figuring out what’s causing it,” Ford said.
The starkest winter increase is in the average overnight minimum temperature across the state —3 degrees.
Burning fossil fuels increases carbon — one of the largest sources of greenhouse gases — but it also creates some aerosols that help reflect sunlight during the day and have a cooling effect, said Don Wuebbles, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Illinois. At night, that masking decreases, reducing the cooling effect.
In addition, increases in humidity and cloud cover trap more energy, contributing to warmer nighttimes.
Overall, winter warming is consistent in Illinois, trending up across 10-year periods. That’s not the case for summer, which has warmed the least. Or fall, which has started to accelerate in warming in the last 30 years.
Snowfall trends in northern and central Illinois have held steady in the last century. But there has been an increase in precipitation, mostly in winter rain.
As the warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor, more large precipitation events can be expected. “That means higher potential for flooding here in the Midwest, " Wuebbles said. “That’s a major problem.”
“It sounds like a lot but that 10 inches of snow is going to fall, and generally speaking it’s going to melt very slowly or stick around for a long period of time and slowly infiltrate into the soil, or slowly melt and run off and not cause the flooding issues that we would see if we were to get an inch or 2 inches of rain over a short period of time,” Ford said. “So that does create some issues.”
Wuebbles outlined three choices in dealing with climate change: mitigate, adapt or suffer. “And right now we’re doing some of all three. And what we need to do in order to avoid suffering is to do a lot of mitigation and a lot of adapting.”
Warmer temperatures can cause plants to come out of dormancy earlier, throwing off natural cycles, or increase the risk of buds being killed off in a late spring freeze. There’s also the impact on human health. Vector-borne diseases, like those transmitted by ticks or mosquitoes, are believed to be connected to winter warming; critters’ overwintering more successfully can boost reproductive success.
Reduced ice cover on the Great Lakes and a warming basin present their own challenges. Shorelines have less protection against severe winter storms, like the one in January that caused millions of dollars in damage. And warming waters may shift the basin’s ecology, leaving some cold-water species struggling to compete.
Future changes in temperature are dependent on models estimating a range of carbon emissions in the coming decades.
“We can say with high confidence that a decrease in carbon dioxide emissions now into the near future, there’s high confidence that that will result in a decrease in the overall warming from now until the end of the century,” Ford said. “For the winter as well.”
