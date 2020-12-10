50 degrees in December? A look warm weather in Illinois

Snowfall trends in northern and central Illinois have held steady in the last century. But there has been an increase in precipitation, mostly in winter rain.

As the warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor, more large precipitation events can be expected. “That means higher potential for flooding here in the Midwest, " Wuebbles said. “That’s a major problem.”

“It sounds like a lot but that 10 inches of snow is going to fall, and generally speaking it’s going to melt very slowly or stick around for a long period of time and slowly infiltrate into the soil, or slowly melt and run off and not cause the flooding issues that we would see if we were to get an inch or 2 inches of rain over a short period of time,” Ford said. “So that does create some issues.”

Wuebbles outlined three choices in dealing with climate change: mitigate, adapt or suffer. “And right now we’re doing some of all three. And what we need to do in order to avoid suffering is to do a lot of mitigation and a lot of adapting.”