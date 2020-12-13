50 years ago, constitution updated Illinois; can it do more?

Quinn has made the most of the current charter. He burnished his reputation by leading the campaign for the constitution's lone citizen-driven amendment, in which the size of the House of Representatives was cut by one-third in 1980, fueled by anger over a legislative pay raise. He jumped into the fray, advocating for a Con-Con in 1988, the first time the question went on the ballot because of a requirement that voters be asked whether to convene a new convention at least every 20 years.

Ann Lousin, fresh from law school in 1968 when she served as a research assistant at Con-Con, believes it would take a unique political alignment similar to that of the late 1960s to generate interest for a Con-Con.

"We don't need a new Con-Con, it would be doomed to failure, the public would never adopt the call," said Lousin, who has written extensively on the constitution during 45 years as a professor at John Marshall Law School in Chicago.

First, the current document is sound and whatever ails the state can be remedied legislatively, she said. Second, she said, lack of consensus leads to people talking past each other.