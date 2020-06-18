You are the owner of this article.
593 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Thursday
593 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Thursday

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health officials Thursday said 593 new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Illinois.

The department announced the statewide total of positive cases is 134,778 and an additional 55 deaths cause by COVID that attribute to a total of 6,537 in the state, as of Thursday afternoon. IDPH reported that out of all statewide tests conducted June 11-17, 3% were positive.

Confirmed and probably cases, as well as deaths, are reported on the IDPH website. According to a statement by the department, "reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions."

Will there be a second COVID-19 surge in Illinois? These are the stats to watch.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

