6 dead, at least 25 wounded, in Chicago

CHICAGO — Six people were killed, and at least 25 people were wounded in shootings since 7:30 p.m. Friday into early Saturday morning, Chicago police said. The victims range in age from 14 to 67.
The latest fatal shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on the West Side in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said a 26-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hours before the East Garfield Park homicide, five people were shot, one fatally in the Lawndale neighborhood in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue. Shortly before 3:15 a.m., the victims were standing on the sidewalk when two gunmen fired shots in their direction.
A 25-year-old man was hit in the chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Four others suffered gunshot wounds. A man was shot in the right leg, a 36-year-old woman was hit in the left leg, a 32-year-old man suffered a wound to the right arm and another man was shot in the right leg. All four of those victims also were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in good condition, police said.
Another person was fatally wounded shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the Little Village neighborhood in the 2600 block of West 24th Street.
Police said an 18-year-old man was driving south on Washtenaw Avenue when someone opened fired, causing him to crash into a tree. The man was shot in the right armpit area, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Another victim was fatally wounded in the Chatham neighborhood in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a 67-year-old man was walking in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street in the Austin neighborhood when a gunman in a vacant lot opened fire, striking him in the neck. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
About 10:30 p.m. Friday, three people were inside a vehicle when someone opened fire from a red SUV. A 20-year-old man was struck in the chest, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A 30-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman also were wounded and were taken to the same hospital for treatment, police said.
Shortly before 10 p.m., a 60-year-old man was fatally wounded on the same block where three people, including a 14-year-old boy were shot hours earlier.
Police said the victims were inside a first floor apartment in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone kicked in the door and fired shots. One victim was shot in the neck, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old man was shot in the arm, and was taken in fair condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
