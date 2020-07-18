6 dead, at least 25 wounded, in Chicago

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Six people were killed, and at least 25 people were wounded in shootings since 7:30 p.m. Friday into early Saturday morning, Chicago police said. The victims range in age from 14 to 67.

The latest fatal shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on the West Side in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said a 26-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours before the East Garfield Park homicide, five people were shot, one fatally in the Lawndale neighborhood in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue. Shortly before 3:15 a.m., the victims were standing on the sidewalk when two gunmen fired shots in their direction.

A 25-year-old man was hit in the chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Four others suffered gunshot wounds. A man was shot in the right leg, a 36-year-old woman was hit in the left leg, a 32-year-old man suffered a wound to the right arm and another man was shot in the right leg. All four of those victims also were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in good condition, police said.

Another person was fatally wounded shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the Little Village neighborhood in the 2600 block of West 24th Street.