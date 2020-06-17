6-month investigation in Taylorville leads to multiple drug arrests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A six-month investigation in Taylorville dubbed Operation Ice Cap resulted in the arrests of 17 people on drug charges Tuesday and Wednesday.

Early Tuesday morning, the Taylorville police, with the assistance of U.S. marshals, the Illinois State Police and Christian County sheriff's deputies, executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1100 block of Rich Street. That resulted in the arrests of Adam Bofling, 31, the owner of the house, along with Patricia Delahunt, 51, Shawna Matthews, 48, and Jason Newberry, 48, all of Taylorville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Bofling faces an additional charge of delivery of methamphetamine.

Also arrested Tuesday in a roundup by U.S. Marshals were James Assad Jr., 22; Dane Austin, 57; Richard E. Busboom, 24; Ashely Dodd, 39; Shilo Thomas, 22; Chism L. Haworth, 38; Rebecca Ittenbach, 40; Robin R. Jones, 50; Wesley S. Kibodeaux, 38; Zachary Morrisey, 30, and Jacob A. Samson, 35, all of Taylorville, and Christopher R. Barnes, 33, of Owaneco.

Erica Wessling, 31, of Taylorville, was arrested Wednesday morning in Assumption.

All 13 individuals face charges of delivery of methamphetamine.

More arrests are coming, Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said.