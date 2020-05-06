You are the owner of this article.
6 updates for Wednesday: Coronavirus and Central Illinois
breaking top story

6 updates for Wednesday: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Here's what's happening with the coronavirus outbreak in Central Illinois and beyond for Wednesday, May 6. 

What you need to know for today:

Health care advocates say legal lifting of stay-at-home order would be ‘devastating’

Here's how Pritzker's regional plan for reopening the economy will work

GOP congressmen ask Pritzker to seek federal aid for pork producers to help dispose of euthanized hog carcasses

YOUR TURN: Share your face mask selfies

