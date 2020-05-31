60 COVID deaths reported Sunday across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,805 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 121 additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus over two days this weekend.
The percentage of tests with positive results continues to decline, however, as Illinois experienced its first weekend in a more advanced phase of reopening.
The IDPH on Sunday reported 1,343 new COVID-19 cases. With 21,154 tests recorded in the previous 24 hours, the positivity rate was 6.3 percent. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate is 7 percent. That’s down from 12 percent a week earlier.
There were also 60 additional deaths reported Sunday, after 61 were recorded Saturday.
The IDPH has now reported 120,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 101 of the state’s 102 counties, and 5,390 deaths statewide. There have been 898,259 recorded tests in Illinois.
The following 60 deaths were reported Sunday:
- Cook County: 3 females 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 6 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 female over 100
- DuPage County – 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County – 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County – 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County – 1 female 60s
- Monroe County – 1 female 60s
- Peoria County – 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County – 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Union County – 1 male 90s
- Whiteside County – 1 male 90s
- Will County – 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Williamson County – 1 male 50s
The state health department said that within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,154 specimens for a total of 898,259. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May–May 30 is 7%.
