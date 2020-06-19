692 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday released updated COVID-19 data showing 692 new confirmed cases statewide.
There also have been 44 additional deaths:
- Champaign County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 unknown 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s
The latest data shows a total of 135,470 cases, including 6,580 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois.
"Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 27,171 specimens for a total of 1,311,003. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 12–June 18 is 3%," the department said.
