You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
692 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois
0 comments
breaking top story

692 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday released updated COVID-19 data showing 692 new confirmed cases statewide.

There also have been 44 additional deaths: 

- Champaign County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 unknown 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

- Morgan County: 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 90s

- Williamson County: 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

The latest data shows a total of 135,470 cases, including 6,580 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois.

"Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 27,171 specimens for a total of 1,311,003. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 12–June 18 is 3%," the department said. 

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington comes together to protest Floyd killing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News